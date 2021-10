The Nigeria Police Force has assured the people of Anambra State that the police was prepared to safeguard the good citizens of the state before during and after the November 6 governorship election.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on phone on Sunday night, Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the good people of Anambra should be assured that the police will protect them as they have done.

He also said the police have foiled several attacks by unknown gunmen and there was no need for fear.