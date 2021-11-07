Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra State governorship election, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Sunday, opened the lead in the governorship race.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has won 12 of the 13 local government areas announced so far by the collation officers.

The collation of results is ongoing at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Awka.

Other top contenders in the election are Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

From the local government areas announced so far, Soludo has polled over 70,000 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is followed by Ozigbo, Uba, and Ubah, who scored 29,815, 23,587, and 14,332 votes respectively.

A breakdown of the results showed that in Dunukofia LG, APGA scored 4,124 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 1,680 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 1,991.

In Awka South LGA, APGA polled 12,891 votes, PDP – 5,498, and APC – 2,595.

For Oyi LG, APGA won with 6,133 votes, followed by the APC- 2,830, and PDP – 2,484, while in Ayamelum LG, the results are as followed: APGA – 3,424, PDP- 2,804, APC – 2,409.

Anambra East LGA recorded the following result: APGA – 9,746, APC – 2,034, and PDP – 1,380.

Results from Anaocha Local Government Area showed that APGA had 6,911 votes, PDP – 5,108, and APC – 2,085.

The election result in Idemili South LGA is as followed: APGA -2,312; PDP -2,016; APC – 1,039 and YPP -752.

Election result from Onitsha South LGA saw the parties polling these votes: APC: 2,050; APGA – 4,281; PDP – 2,253 and YPP – 271 and for Njikoka LG, it was the APC – 3,216; APGA – 8,803; PDP – 3,409 and YPP – 924.

For Nnewi North LGA, it was APC – 1,278; APGA -3,369; PDP -1,511 and YPP – 6,485

Orumba South had the following result: APC – 2,060; APGA – 4,394; PDP -1,672

YPP – 887.