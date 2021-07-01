Hon. Chuma Michael Umeoji, a Member of the House of Representatives, representing Aguata federal constituency, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primaries conducted on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Umeoji defeated Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth to secure the victory.

At the end of the exercise, the chairman of the APGA electoral committee, Okoli Christopher, disclosed that Hon. Umeoji scored 904 votes, while Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth got 73 votes.

A three-man adhoc delegates were drawn from each of the 326 wards, which came to a total of 978 delegates, number of statutory delegates stood at 160, while total number of delegates came to 1,138.

Number of accredited voters was 1,007, total vote cast stood at 986, with 9 invalid votes.

Hon Umeoji was thereafter presented with a certificate of return.

The APGA gubernatorial candidate in his remarks promised to bring all warring parties together in one accord, saying that he has got all it takes to move Anambra forward and when elected he would build on the legacies of Governor Willie Obiano and surpass the expectation of his people.

Menwhile, Chinyere Elizabeth, a contestant in the primaries conceded defeat to Hon. Umeoji, promising to work with him.

With about four months to the Anambra governorship, the primary election exercise demonstrated that the Jude Okeke-led APGA has fulfilled the conditions in the electoral process as Anambra people await their next number one citizen.

Also the Delta State High Court where Victory Oye-led APGA leadership secured an injunction against the Thursday’s primary election, presided over by Justice Joe Egwu, made a u-turn and vacated the injunction and gave a go ahead order for the Jude Okeke to proceed with the primary.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Victor Oye-led APGA earlier organised a primary election in Awka last week where a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo, was declared winner.