Weeks of political manoeuvring within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State over who will fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming governorship election holding in the state in November, has ended on Friday with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) making its decision known on the right candidate.

In a sound decision that will shape political activities in the state, the electoral body recognised a member representing Aguata federal constituency of the state in the House of Representatives, Chuma Umeoji, as the party’s duly nominated candidate for the election.

The electoral umpire also recognised the Dean of the Faculty of Management, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Lillian Orogbu, as the duly nominated deputy governorship candidate of APGA in the election.

With the formal announcement, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, put forward by an illegal faction of the party as its candidate is no longer in the race.

The announcement led to jubilation on the streets of the state capital, Awka, just as it threw confusion into the camps of Soludo and those who have been pushing for his candidature, including the state governor, Willie Obiano, as well as Victor Oye who has been parading himself as the national chairman of the party illegally.

It is noteworthy that this is the third time Soludo’s ambition to govern the state will be crashing before him and his sponsors.

With the fate of Oye decided alongside that of Soludo, the electoral body has affirmed Jude Okeke as the authentic national chairman of APGA in obedience to two court judgements. This is indeed a welcome development.

It is also heart-warming that the Soludo and Oye camps have not succeeded in securing their desperately-needed stay of execution at the Court of Appeal.

Expectedly, the development has led to a major political realignment in the state ahead of the November 6, 2021 election.