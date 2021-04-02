By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

About 13 governorship aspirants have picked the expression of interest and nomination forms under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that Anambra governorship aspirants so far are Senator Uche Ekwunife, Obiora Okonkwo, Chris Azubogu, Witson Udeh, Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Ezeemo, Emeka Etiaba and Chidi Onyemelukwe.

Others are Godwin Maduka, Genevieve Ekwochi, Ifedi Okwenna, Ugochukwu Uba and Anthony Nwoye.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the Anambra state governorship election from the earlier date of Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

In the same vein, the date for the submission of the forms have correspondingly been extended to Saturday, April 10, 2021.

All aspirants, leaders of the party, critical stakeholders as well as teeming supporters in Anambra are to take note and be guided accordingly.