Two of the 11 aggrieved governorship aspirants in the recently held All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Anambra State have emerged candidates in other political parties.

The third, it was gathered is also at the verge of leaving the party to consolidate his deal with another party where he hopes to realise his ambition.

Col. Geoff Onyejegbu (rtd) has picked the governorship ticket of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) while Chidozie Nwankwo is now the candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) for the November 6 contest.

The third in the league, Ben Etiaba, is speculated to be having a deal with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he hopes to realise his dream.

Their defection is a fallout of the unresolved post-primary protests that trailed the candidature of Andy Uba as the APC candidate for the state.

Recall that 11 aspirants including the trio had protested Uba’s candidacy while the managing director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, went a step further by taking legal measure.

Moghalu in the suit filed on July 8, 2021 by his lawyer, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), prayed the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist the name of Uba and APC from among the list of political parties and governorship candidates for the November 6 election or any subsequent postponement.

Moghalu, who was among 14 aspirants who purchased forms to contest for the governorship election, equally urged the court to declare that the party failed to conduct a “valid primary election’’ in line with the provisions of the constitution, the Electoral Act as well as the APC’s constitution and guidelines for election, demanding the sum of N122.5 million damages from the ruling party.

Now with the exit of the Onyejegbu and Nwankwo, the remaining eight have resolved to remain with the party to pursue their agitation to a logical conclusion even as they expressed reservation with what they described as the slow pace at which the national leadership of the party is going with the case.