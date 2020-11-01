By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka |

Senator Annie Okonkwo has declared that he would not join in the upcoming governorship contest in Anambra State next year

Senator Okonkwo who earlier represented Anambra-Central senatorial zone in the National Assembly, and, many times, a contestant for the state’s number one seat, in a statement yesterday in Awka, the state capital denied that he was in the governorship race contrary to reports to that effect.

According to him, “my attention has been drawn to some reports in the media that I have joined the Anambra governorship race. I want to state that I have no knowledge about the reports that I have joined the upcoming Anambra governorship race.

“This is to let the public know that I am not running for any political position in 2021. If it will happen, it will be directly communicated to Anambra people.

“I urged the people of Anambra to disregard such misleading reports. I want to also use this opportunity to urge those behind such misleading publications to desist from such act,” Senator Okonkwo added.