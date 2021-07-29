The African Action Congress (AAC) said that it is set to win the 6th November 2021, Anambra State governorship election and urged the electorate to vote massively for its candidate, Obi Sylvester Chukwudozie for progressive governance and total transformation of the state.

The party in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, by the national chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa said as a grassroots politician, Chukwudozie is the best candidate to take Anambra State to the next level, implement people-oriented projects, deliver dividends of democracy and run an inclusive government as power belongs to the people. He insisted that the party’s candidate would implement AAC’s laudable progressive manifesto adjudged to be the best in Nigeria as it is rooted to deepen our emerging democracy and raise the people’s standards of living.

AAC also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field for all the political parties contesting the forthcoming gubernatorial poll, adding that the election would be a litmus test on the integrity and credibility of the commission to conduct free, fair and acceptable elections, and its preparedness to handle, organise and oversee the 2023 general election.

It demanded for the use of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results in the November governorship election in Anambra State as INEC earlier said, saying this would further strengthen the nation’s electoral process and justify its use in the 2023 elections contrary to the fears expressed by some members of the National Assembly.

The statement reads in part, “AAC urges eligible citizens to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise by INEC to register and obtain their permanent voter cards. Ensure they vote for candidates of their choice and their votes counted and count in the overall result. The mandate of the people must be accepted and respected by all stakeholders in the electoral process.

“The party enjoins all the political parties and their candidates to carry out issue-based campaigns devoid of character assassinations and violence that impeded our democracy. The era of garrison politics is over.”