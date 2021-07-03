Ahead of the Anambra gubernatorial election on November 6, the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, John Okechukwu Ikeotuonye, has vowed to make history by winning the election.

He spoke on Saturday in Abuja when the party presented Certificate of Return to him after winning the primaries held in Awka, the capital of Anambra State on July 1.

The presentation which was carried out by the party’s national chairman, Kenneth Udeze, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, was sequel to the presentation of a report on the Anambra Governorship Primary by the national executive committee.

The result of the party’s primary election submitted to the national chairman by the National Secretary of AA and chairman of the selection committee in Anambra, James Vernimbe, showed that Ikeotuonye emerged winner with a total votes of 75 ahead of five other contestants.

While receiving the report, Udeze thanked the national executive committee, the party’s stakeholders and faithful that worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the primary election exercise.

He expressed hope that the party would emerge victorious in the November 6 governorahip poll and steer the ship of the state to an enviable height.

On his part, Ikeotuonye, thanked the national chairman of the party, electoral committee and the entire executive members of the Action Alliance for finding him worthy to be the candidate for the poll.

He said, “I want to tell the people of Anambra State that it is time for us to wake up. Most people believe that you have to be a moneybag to win election or very old politician before you can win election. I want to tell the people of Anambra State that we are about to make history. I want to tell the people of Anambra State that we are about to change the history of the state.”

The AA’s governorship candidate spoke further: “We have come to take what belongs to us, they have run our state very badly that we cannot stand anymore and watch them.

“I want to say something, that there is something about nation building and youthfulness, that old people do not build. Young people build nation, young people build houses, young people build careers, young people build everything. Building has a spirit and the spirit works with youthfulness. I want to tell every young man who is from Anambra State that even if you are old, the time is ripe for us to take back what belongs to us. If you want to see the Anambra State of your dream, it is time for you to wake up, it is time for you to rise up, you must know that politics is not about money, leadership is not about money.

“We are saying to the old politicians that it is time for you to hand over power and leadership to the people that should be leading. It is time for the youths of Anambra State to rise up together and say to these old politicians that their time is up in Anambra.

“Anambra has been badly run for so many years, nothing is working, not the health sector, not the infrastructure, there is no security in Anambra State. We cannot continue like this. We have come to make a change, we have come to make history.

“Posterity will not forgive you if you are young and you are not part of this movement. We can no longer be leaders of tomorrow, we are now leaders of today.”