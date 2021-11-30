All Progressives Congress candidate in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has accused the resident electoral commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, of refusing to release the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the results of the poll.

The allegation was made yesterday by the deputy director, media and publicity of Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Emeka Onyia.

Uba said he needed the CTCs to prove to the tribunal that the election was rigged in favour of the winner and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

The media aide told LEADERSHIP that Uba had since November 11, 2021, applied to the INEC to release to him the CTCs of the governorship poll, but, that the REC had been using his position to block the issuance of the CTCs of the results to him.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the REC on the issue as at the time of filing this report yesterday were unsuccessful as he neither picked calls placed to him through his mobile phone nor responded to an SMS sent to him through his phone requesting his response on the issue.

The head of the legal department of the INEC in the state, Mr. Nwigboke Sunday, declined comment on the issue when contacted as he simply told LEADERSHIP “I am not the commission’s spokesperson”.

The Uba governorship campaign group yesterday, however, gave the REC 12 hours within which to issue the APC governorship candidate the CTCs of results of the governorship poll, to avoid any crisis.

Onyia accused the REC of trying to “heighten tension, trigger crisis, instigate violence and derail democratic practice and peaceful co-existence in Anambra State, with his deliberate attempt to stand against the lawful conduct and democratic processes as it relates to releasing Certified True Copies (CTC) of INEC materials as demanded for by Senator Andy Uba, in line with the electoral processes”.