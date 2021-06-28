Senator Andy Uba has emerged the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

In the same vein, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s ticket for the same election. Both were declared winners of their parties’ primaries held on Saturday.

The chairman of the APC Anambra Primary Election Committee and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said Uba polled 230, 201 votes of the total votes of 348,490, to defeat his closest rival, Onunwoku Johnbosco who polled 28,746 and other 12 contestants.

While declaring the results of the exercise on Sunday morning at the Golden Tulips Hotel, Agulu, Anambra State, Abiodun said the election took place in 20 of the 21 local government areas of the state. He said the election could not hold in Onitsha South local government area due to the failure of the returning officers to conduct the election after collecting materials from the committee’s secretariat.

The governor said an Option A-4 method was adopted in the election and blamed the delay in the conduct of the election on the failure of the contestants to supply 30 of their representatives as directed by the committee.

However, the leader of APC in the state and minister of labour and employment, Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has condemned the outcome of the party’s governorship primary.

Ngige, in a statement issued by his media office, described the primary conducted as a shame and called on the APC’s national leadership to fix a new date for a proper and transparent exercise.

Meanwhile, a former Anambra State governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi and the PDP candidate during the Anambra State 2017 governorship election, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, have congratulated Ozigbo for clinching the party’s ticket Ozigbo scored total of 62 votes to defeat his closest rival, chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, who polled 58 votes while the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Senator Uche Ekwunife, came third with 44 votes.