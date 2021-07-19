Jude Okeke-led leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has dismissed a court ruling given by an Awka High Court, declaring Charles Soludo as candidate of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of Okeke-led leadership of APGA, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said the existing court judgment by a High Court in Jigawa State, was still subsisting.

He said as a court with the same jurisdiction, the earlier judgment can’t be dismissed. He said only a higher court can vacate it.

Chukwuyere said: “We have invited you here today to brief you on the happenings in our Party and the desperation of some anti-democratic forces to desecrate the judiciary and jettison the rule of law principle which is fundamental in a democracy.

“On Friday, 16th July, 2021 the Independent National Electoral Commission published the list of candidates for the Anambra State Governorship election in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for the election.

“In compliance with the judgment of two competent High Courts, INEC published the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, as the valid and duly nominated candidate of our great party. All institutions of state must obey the judgment of Courts; that is the position of the law.

“A case that was filed by the Oye Camp without notifying the Jude Okeke group, we heard of it on Friday, quickly mobilised our lawyers to apply to join the case but the judge refused because allowing the joinder would mean taking an adjournment for consequential amendment of the processes to reflect the new names joined. The judge dismissed the Motion even when no lawyer in the case filed anything in opposition.

“Having failed to deliver the judgment on Friday, the judge this morning in a Court surrounded by over a hundred and fifty policemen and soldiers and wherein every person who was not a lawyer was chased out of the court delivered a judgment and predictably granted all the prayers of the applicants and even more.

“We must state that the said Victor Oye is not the Chairman of APGA but the Chairman of Forum Shopping in our Courts. He has authorised the filing of several cases in different courts seeking to just see what he would get to validate his illegality. He authorized cases to be filed by all his Executive members and a bounty of N25 million Naira For anyone of them that can get a judge to give them any judgment.

“The judgment from Awka cannot vacate the judgment from Jigawa. They are courts of coordinate jurisdiction. They cannot change the position of INEC with it. Hopefully, this matter will be sorted out soon and peace will return to APGA.”

Recall that on Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), published names of candidates in the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State. Chukwuma Umeoji’s name was published, while Soludo’s name was dropped.