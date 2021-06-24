The Jude Okeke-led National Working Committee of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has suspended former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Chukwuma Soludo from the party for anti-party activities.

Advertisements





The decision was taken late yesterday at the NWC meeting of the party, which also applauded the peaceful and successful special delegate ward congresses where three-man ward delegates were elected for the July 1 governorship primaries.

At a press briefing by the acting national publicity secretary of the party Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, he said the party resolved to suspend Prof Soludo and three other members due to their unrelenting effort at ensuring that the party is not united to focus on winning the governorship election, anti-party activities, administration of oath on party officials, bribing of party officials, sabotage, and promotion of division.

The NWC also applauded the members of the party in Anambra State who thronged to the ward offices across the 326 wards in the state to elect the three-man ward delegates who would elect the governorship candidate of the party on 1st July, 2021 in line with the provisions of the party constitution, INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act.