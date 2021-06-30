The Jude Okeke-led leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has screened and cleared two aspirants for the July 1 gubernatorial primaries billed to hold on Thursday in Awka, the Anambra State capital

One of the contestants, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chuma Umeoji, representing Aguata federal constituency in the National Assembly, was cleared ahead of the primaries.

The chairman of the screening panel, Mazi Daniel Iloabanafo Ikeh, who is also the APGA deputy national chairman (South), conducted the exercise.

He described Umeoji as a shinning light whose clearance was based on his unquestionable records of loyalty and commitment to the ideals of APGA, having the grassroots capacity and financial will-power to lead APGA to victory in the November 2021 poll.

He said being one of the strongest financiers of the party, Hon Umeoji has done well in contributing to the growth of the party.

Other members of the screening committee include Alhaji Dauda Abdullahi, Ambassador Saduma Henry and Dr Aminu Jibril.

The lawmaker explained that his greatest motivation for joining the governorship race, is that the party has done well, considering the performance of Dr Willie Obiano, who is the leader of the party.

Umeoji, who expressed confidence that he would win the number one seat in Anambra, plans to among other things take up the challenge of making Anambra more secured in the wake of recent escalation of violence in the south East region.

Not forgetting that Anambra is one of the safest states in Nigeria, the national publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the governorship primary will go ahead tomorrow in Awka.