The Jude Okeke-led National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA has suspended a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and governorship aspirant, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo from the party for anti-party activities.

Advertisements





The decision was taken late Tuesday at the NWC meeting of the party which also applauded the peaceful and successful Special Delegate Ward Congresses where 3-man Ward Delegates were elected for the July 1 governorship primaries.

In a press briefing by the acting national publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, he said the party resolved to suspend Prof. Soludo and three other members due to their unrelenting effort at ensuring that the party is not united to focus on winning the governorship election, anti-party activities, administration of oath on party officials, bribery of party officials, sabotage, promotion of division, among others.

The NWC also applauded the members of the party in Anambra State who thronged to the Ward offices across the 326 Wards in the state to elect the 3 man Ward delegates who would elect the Governorship candidate of the Party on 1st July, 2021 in line with the provisions of the Party Constitution, INEC Guidelines and the Electoral Act.

“The Party is ready for the July 1 primary election and the winner will lead APGA to victory at the November 6th, 2021 Governorship election,”he added .

He described the purported Governorship primary election being held in Awka as a sham and effort in futility maintaining that in due time, the courts will declare it as invalid, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

Advertisements

“The National Executive Committee of our Party has just finished meeting and has ratified the Delegates list for onward submission to INEC in line with the INEC Guidelines,” he stated.