By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for governorship primary elections in Anambra State, an aspirant, Mr. Witson Udeh has rejected any consensus arrangement to throw up a flag bearer, insisting that all contenders must test their popularity at the polls.

He added that it was in the interest of democracy and the party for delegates to pick a candidate for the party ahead of the November governorship election.

Udeh who stated this in Abuja after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party’s secretariat, however noted that the quality of governance in Anambra State in the last few years has not enabled it to transform her economy despite its enormous human capacity potentials.

Fielding questions from journalists on whether he would concede to a consensus arrangement ahead of the primaries, he said: “Consensus arrangement is not democracy. That we choose to do some things the way we like for our own selfish interest does not mean that these are tenets of democracy. You must understand the people’s wish and that is why in most of the advanced countries, we don’t find the party making the decision as to who will be the candidate.

“How do we know how popular the candidates are? You have to go out there and test your popularity even in the primary. At the end of the day, they will find out who has the highest votes and make them their candidates for the general election.

“There is no need just because of your own selfish interest, trying to

impose somebody on the people. That is why most times, they lose

elections.

“I have worked in Wall Street; I have worked in Main Street. I run several companies, I am a lawyer. We have acquired lots of exposure in

solving all kinds of problems to help humanity.”

Speaking on the state of insecurity in Anambra, he stressed the import of deploying technology in contrast to road block setups to identify

and arrest criminals.

He continued: “If we are talking of Anambra state today, it is not different from most states in the nation. What kind of a country can

you run when you don’t know the identity of the citizens living in it? How can the police or law enforcement agencies identify these crimes

if they don’t know the people and they don’t have forensics? How can we identify or solve these problems?

“The problems in Nigeria and Anambra state are that governments for some reason or the other, have not done their job to know the people

that live in the state. If you know the citizens in your state, you can monitor most of the crimes.”

He also pledged to prioritize the business climate by making same conducive and attractive for investment saying, “you have to create

this enabling environment within the state to attract businesses. No business man wants to lose money. People are in business because they

want to make profit.

In today’s world, Information and Communication Technology, ICT is a driving force for personal and group aspiration and for Udeh, no

effort will be spared to embrace this if given the nod to preside over the affairs of the South-East state.

“You have to understand that Anambra people are unique in their own way. Exposure means a lot because when you approach store keepers and explain to them the essence of technology and they see how it works and the benefits to their business, the tendency is that they will

employ that in their businesses because every business person wants to grow.

“We have to start from educating our people from elementary schools, to secondary schools. Most of the computer literacy they get is from

outside and not from the school. Most of our primary and secondary schools don’t even have computer laboratories. So how can you compete

with the outside world?”

He further urged the leadership of the party at the state and national levels to go the whole hog in making the PDP stronger and ready for

the exercise, noting that with all hands on deck, the party will cruise home to victory in November.