By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

A frontline governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra State November 6 gubernatorial election, Chief Rommy Okoli, has promised free antenatal services for pregnant women if elected into office.

Okoli made the promise during an inspection tour of LifeGate Specialist Hospital, Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area which opened to patients yesterday.

He also promised to build referral clinics in each of the 21 local government areas of the state and hand them over to missions to manage “having done so well in the management of the schools returned to them by the government.”

Okoli also promised to accredit genuine drug manufacturers for the purpose of supplying drugs to government-owned hospitals so that patients would not be running to the market to procure drugs.

“The facilities at Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital need improvement,” he said.

for qualified medical students to get placement for their Housemanship and internship in the two hospitals because of pressure,” he noted.

Chief Okoli urged the affluent Ndi Anambra to borrow a leaf from the Obstetrician/Gynaecologist who has made huge investment in his Ukpor community through the establishment