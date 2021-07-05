African Action Congress (AAC) gubernatorial primary election in Anambra State has produced Obi Sylvester Chukwudozie as its standard flag bearer for the state gubernatorial poll on November 6, 2021.

The party’s national publicity secretary, AAC, Sylvester Cletus, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the chairman of the party’s electoral committee Francis Abayomi who is also AAC national treasurer announced Obi Sylvester Chukwudozie as winner after the counting of votes monitored and witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the statement, the election which was organised by the electoral committee set up by the party for the election was chaired by Abayomi, with Ms Patience Ezekiel and Mr Sylvester Cletus, financial secretary and publicity secretary as secretary and member respectively.

Chukwudozie, 41, who hails from Ifitedunu Dunukofia local government, is a doctoral degree candidate. He defeated Victor Anaedozie, 34, a professional with deep management experience in a well-fought campaign to fly the party’s flag.

The election which was held at Ubatel Hotel and Suites, Awka, Anambra State in the presence of security officials and the press ended months of horse-trading among the aspirants that jostled for the party’s ticket.

In his acceptance speech, Obi promised to work diligently for Anambra people, considering the party’s slogan ” Putting our people first” to help in building a people-oriented government rooted on equity, fairness and justice.

He said, “If elected governor come November 6th, 2021, I will work diligently on the mandate of good governance for the people of Anambra State to put the people first in all aspects of governance.”

The national chairman of the party and national chairman Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr Leonard Nzenwa, who was present, also thanked the party delegates and reminded them to take into cognisance the leadership challenges bedeviling the nation and the party’s relentless commitment in restructuring the country for the betterment of all.