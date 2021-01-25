By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has urged political parties to conduct rancor free primaries, minimize court cases and settle all internal rancor before the Anambra governorship election.

The election observer group said this will aid the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not only in planning but delivering a free, fair, peaceful election on November 6, 2021 in Anambra State.

In a statement signed by Faith Nwadishi, the CTA executive director, the group also commended INEC for the early release of the time table for the Anambra poll.

She said, “CTA therefore, reiterates its call on all the political actors especially, political parties to take advantage of this early time table to put their houses in order, carry out credible and conclusive party primaries.”

She said further that, “from experience, CTA notes with trust that INEC usually, follows its timetable judiciously and therefore, we call on political parties and stakeholders to follow suite, align with the INEC schedules and conduct free, fair and rancor free primaries.”

LEADERSHIP reports that political parties are expected to commence party primaries from 10th June to 1st July, 2021.