By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

The late vice-president Alex Ekwueme’s daughter, and gubernatorial aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming November 6, Anambra State gubernatorial election, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe has advised the electorate not to allow money determine who they would cast their vote for during the election.

Stating that political leadership, and indeed governorship position requires the occupant to render selfless service, she warned that anyone who spent billions of naira to get elected would be more interested in recouping such expenditure than providing the required services to the masses.

Lady Onyemelukwe who spoke during an interactive meeting with select newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital yesterday stated that her experiences when she lived in the State House, Lagos, when her father was vice president under the President Shehu Shagari administration showed her that “service to the people, accountability and simplicity of life” should be the hallmark of any political office holder.