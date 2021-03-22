BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) has kicked against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejection of notice of primaries of the party to select its candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

The national chairman of DPC, who is also the chairman, Contact and Mobilization Committee, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Rev Olusegun Peters in a statement titled, “Reaction To The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Rejection Of Notice Of Primaries By 22 Political Parties Restored By The Court Of Appeal To Participate In Anambra State 2021 Governorship Election”, said the party is irked by the Independent National Electoral Commission spreading of lies and misinformation to the general public to justify its disobedience to a unanimous declaratory judgment of the full panel of the Court of Appeal in Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) & 21 Others v Attorney General of the Federation and INEC, given on 10th August, 2020.

The party insists the commission is trying to muddle up the facts, which has been distinguished by the same Court. It noted that the

facts of the two cases ACD & 21 others and attorney general of the federation & INEC, and the National Unity Party, NUP’s case are

totally different and the outcomes can never be the same.

It said the facts in ACD & 21 others were that INEC acted in deregistering the 22 parties who were already in court before Justice

Anwuli Chikere of Federal High Court 3, Abuja, without following the due process of the law, and the court held that the contention of the

22 parties were valid and ordered INEC to amongst others relist the appellants as registered political parties.

It added that the decision of the Court of Appeal being a declaratory judgment cannot be stayed by way of execution, and that the motion for

execution which INEC filed immediately after the judgment was hurriedly withdrawn by the Commission after foreseeing the futility of

the application in court.

The statement reads in part, “NUP never went to court to challenge the mode and lack of due process in its de-registration but whether INEC

had the powers to deregister which the court answered in the affirmative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that INEC has appealed to the Supreme Court does not stop it from obeying the orders of the Court of Appeal as appeal in law does

not operate as stay of execution. Each day INEC disobeys the order of the Court and orders from other courts which they are accustomed to,

it diminishes the integrity and the potency of the courts and their orders, and to an extent our democracy, and portrays the Commission as

an Agency of government that does not believe in the rule of law.”