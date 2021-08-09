Senator Uche Ekwunife has emerged as campaign chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Ekwunife’s appointment yesterday followed a reconciliation meeting held at the residence of the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in Abuja and facilitated by the governors of Sokoto and Adamawa states, Aminu Tambuwal and Ahmad Fintiri respectively.

The senator who came third at the June governorship primary election, mended fences with the PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

Speaking with newsmen after the reconciliation, the Adamawa State governor, Fintiri, said they had reconciled all aspirants who contested the party’s primaries.

He said,”We carried out the directives of our governors and reconciled all the aggrieved aspirants and it was unanimously agreed that Senator Uche Ekwunife be appointed the campaign director and she is so appointed.

“With her appointment, the campaigns for PDP recapturing will soon kick off. All aspirants have been reconciled.

“Anambra State belongs to the PDP and this will be confirmed at the November 6 governorship election”, he said.

Secondus said the party is set to take over the state as it has always been.

Ekwunife affirmed her commitment to PDP’s victory during the election, vowing to deploy all her political network for the party.

The PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, said the party is set to take over the state following the success of the reconciliation process.

Noting that Anambra has always been a PDP state, with two senators and almost all the members of the State House of Assembly, he promised to meet other aspirants.