The Action Alliance (AA) has said the attention of the national leadership of the party has been drawn to fake news going around that Chief Ben Etiaba is the candidate of the party for the upcoming November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

According to a statement by the national secretary of the party, Vernimbe James, he said the report is incorrect, misleading, and should be disregarded by the party faithful across Nigeria and the general public.

He said the only legitimate and authentic AA governorship candidate for the upcoming Anambra governorship election remains John Okechukwu Ikeotuonye.

He further stated that the party has not substituted him with anybody because Ikeotuonye has the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Anambra State and AA leadership at all levels have confidence in him.

“It’s also in the public domain that the said Chief Ben Etiaba has been a member of All Progressives Congresses (APC) and resigned his APC membership on 4th August 2021 which the time for substitution of Candidates by political parties has since elapsed on 30th July 2021 according to INEC timetable and schedules of activities for Anambra state governorship election.

“And it’s not possible for him to have replaced the candidate of Action Alliance (AA) while being a member of APC as at the time of substitution of candidates by political parties.

“We vehemently disclaim Etiaba as the candidate of Action (AA) for the upcoming Anambra State governorship election because he is not a member of our party,” he added.