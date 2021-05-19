One of the about 30 groups campaigning for former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to win the November 6 Anambra State governorship election has donated N10million to him to buy the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) form for the party’s governorship primary.

The coordinator of Soludo Support Group (SSG), Mr Chinedu Nwoye, said during the presentation of the N10million cheque to the ex-CBN governor yesterday at the Prof Dora Akunyili Development Centre, Awka, that members of the group included farmers, artisans, youths, women, politicians, hotel, and industry owners, etc, from the 21 local government areas of the state and beyond.

Nwoye stated that SSG’s support for the APGA frontline gubernatorial caspirant was driven by the members’ desire for “good governance”.

In his speech, former representative of Orumba-North/Orumba-South federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Ben Nwankwo described the support and donation to Prof Soludo as novel in the state politics, and, a clear testimony that the ex-CBN governor is really wanted by the people of the state to be their governor.

One of the facilitators of the support group and chairman of Transition Committee Ogbaru local government council, Hon Arinze Awogu commended the qualities of Soludo saying his governorship tenure would benefit the state.

