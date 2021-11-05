By Moses Orjime, Abuja

The Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has described the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA) claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had already written election results in 10 LGAs of Anambra State 24 hours to the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6, as ridiculous, irrational and baseless.

CTD coordinator, Mr. Samuel Okolo, said in a statement on Friday that APGA’s claim “can best be described as a comic relief from the recent pressure, challenges and fear of defeat.”

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, had alleged that the APC had written results in 10 LGAs of the State 24 hours ahead of the poll.

Okolo said APGA was only making up excuses having realised that it was going to lose the election.

According to him, every indication points that it was the APGA that has allegedly been buying votes.

“It is a clear testimony that APGA has already conceded election defeat long before tomorrow’s process,” he said.

Okolo added that in its desperate bid to remain in public reckoning, APGA had recently resorted to many diversionary activities knowing fully well that defeat was staring at them.

He said the APGA was clearly unsettled and afraid of the APC’s widespread popularity.

Okolo said this was the reason for its imaginary, baseless and concocted allegations of a plan to rig the Saturday, November 6, 2021 election, adding that the APC would not learn APGA’s bad habits on election fraud.

He assured that there would be no need to rig any election because according to him, the electoral choice has already been made by the people of Anambra who will vote for APC and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba.