A national pro-democracy organisation, the National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the group’s preferred candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

The group, whose motto is unity and justice, in a statement titled “Resolution on Adoption of Candidate for Anambra State 2021 Gubernatorial Election”, noted that the adoption of Senator Andy Uba was on the heels of his presentation to the national body by the Anambra State chapter.

The resolution reads: “Sequel to the upcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State slated for Saturday, 6th of November 2021, the National Executive Council of National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) hereby officially endorse the candidature of Distinguished Senator Andy Uba as a choice candidate for election, as has been presented by the Anambra State Chapter of the Group.

“This decision is as a result of critical analysis of the Senator’s pedigree, antecedents and above all, immense contribution to the overall socio-economic development and high profiled representation of the state electorates at different levels over the period of his active service so far politically.

“It is our conviction that true dividends of democracy would certainly reach the grassroots when given the opportunity to champion the affairs of Anambra State as an Executive Governor”, the group said.

On that premix, the group assured Senator Andy Uba that the entire state chapter of the group, across the 21 Local Government Areas, down to the Wards, will throw their weight behind him and would vote massively for him to ensure his victory on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The resolution was was signed by the group’s National Chairman, Hon. Amb. Isaac Chigozie Udeh; the National Secretary, Comrade Gazali Abdullahi; National Organizing Secretary, Comrade Akunwata Ojiba Ejoh; the Anambra State Chairman, Hon. Ndidi C. Olieh; and the Head of NDMG Diasporan Chapters, Hon. Lawrence Cole Kwara.