Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, has given insights on how he will address the security crisis in the state.

Nwankwo, who expressed confidence that he would win the November 6, 2021 poll, said the election would be a departure from the past as people of the state were tired of politicians who come during every election cycle to make empty promises.

In a zoom meeting with journalists, Nwankwo who is the chairman/chief executive officer of Wichtech Groups, assured that he would ensure security of lives and property of residents of the state by collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including elders, community leaders, religious leaders and market leaders, adding that such stakeholders were good avenues of getting services across to the people.

“Security is a major challenge facing Anambra State and indeed the entire South East region but I can assure you that the problem is not insurmountable. If Anambra people elect me on November 6, I assure you I will be able to secure the state. First of all, I will engage in a lot of consultations of all major stakeholders in the state. It is obvious that most of the violence in Anambra that you see are being perpetrated by outsiders and some bad politicians.

“I will ensure tight security, development in agriculture, a robust road construction in cities and rural areas, massive development in education, enhanced development in healthcare plus sports development among others.

“I will also speed up the conduct of local council election and I am sure that as a person with enough exposure and experience, I will fulfill all my promises,” he said.

The businessman and philanthropist promised to bring his over 40 years of experience as an employer of labour to bear in running the affairs of the state if elected, adding that he would fight corruption and ensure merit in appointing people with track records of integrity and competence into positions of authority.

He said: “If I have made huge contributions in building home-grown economy as a private businessman, why can’t I do much better in ensuring good governance as a governor?”

He regretted that in every gubernatorial election in the state, it is usually the same politicians that are elected and condemned the culture of allowing godfathers take over the helm of affairs in the state.

He promised to aggressively tackle youth unemployment in the state, assuring that his administration would run the state like a successful business organisation where employees are committed to work and produce results under a transparent and accountable process.

Nwankwo observed that one of the factors militating against good governance in the country was the culture of putting square pegs in round holes and regretted that most people see government quarters as a place to consume both the principal and profit without expecting results.