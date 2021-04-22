By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

One of the 16 aspirants jostling for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the oncoming November 6, 2021 Anambra State gubernatorial election, Dr. Godwin Maduka has promised to transform the state into a mini-Nigeria’s capital city if becomes governor.

Dr. Maduka, a US-based medical expert, made the promise yesterday when he donated 25 Sienna vehicles to the PDP in the state to help in the mobilisation of support from across the state for the party to ensure its victory at the poll.

He said he had all the necessary contacts within Nigeria and outside, especially in America, Europe and other de-veloped countries to transform Anambra State.

Receiving the governorship aspirant, chairman of the PDP in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, assured him that the party had not anointed anybody, and will not favour anyone as its candidate in the November 6 governorship election.

He made it clear that the party’s candidate would emerge through a transparent primary election that must be fair and acceptable to all its aspirants, party faithful and the generality of Ndi Anambra.

He commended Dr. Maduka for donating 25 Sienna vehicles to the party and assured him that the vehicles would be effectively deployed for mobilising support for the victory of the party at the governorship election.

Nwobu said that the party’s 16 governorship aspirants had already undergone its screening exercise at their na-tional secretariat, Abuja, and that soon the result would be released.