The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has declared that his target is to emerge winner of the election with one million votes.

He stated that with the combined landmark achievements of the outgoing governor, Willie Obiano, his own well-articulated contract with the people of the state and his experience in public service, he was sure to win a massive vote in the election.

“We have agenda to create 130,000 jobs every year”, he promised.

He dismissed insinuations that for the state to be relevant at the federal level, it needs to be governed by the federal-controlled All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that he is currently an appointee in the federal government-controlled All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that most of those competing with him do not have the strong foothold he has in the presidency.

Governor Obiano also urged the people of the state to vote Soludo as his successor, Soludo will do better than himself.

Also, widow of the late Second Republic vice president, Alex Ekwueme, Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme, revealed that it was the wish of her late husband for former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to govern Anambra state.