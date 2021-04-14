ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has formally written the Senate leadership, soliciting the support of fellow Senators to actualise his of ambition of becoming the next Anambra State governor.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Saturday, November 6, 2021 for the Anambra State governorship election.

Ubah is a businessman, entrepreneur and the only Senator elected on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 9th Senate since 2019.

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at Wednesday’s plenary, Ubah craved the indulgence of his colleagues to support his aspiration.