“I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck. I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.”

Those were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari as he formally received Senator Andy Uba, the Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 election, at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Uba was accompanied to the event by the chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is also chairman of the campaign council; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Governor Buni said APC daily receives new entrants from Anambra State, citing the recent decamping of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emodi, adding that “Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory.”

In his remarks, Gov Uzodinma, as chairman of the Campaign Council, assured the President that the message of the party would be taken to the people of Anambra, “which will translate to victory for us in November.”

He also thanked the President for making the job easier, “because of the integrity and honour you have in Nigeria. Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it.”

“By the grace of God, we will be successful,” Gov Uzodinma concluded.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the governorship candidate, Andy Uba, dismissed insinuations that cracks in the Uba family may hamper his chances .

He said, “Well, if you talk about being divided, we are not divided. And I will tell you for sure that we are not divided. At the end, everybody will see that we are not divided. We’re going to win Anambra state, APC will win Anambra State under me.”

Stating that he was surprised by the President’s endorsement, he said “Well, I was surprised at the endorsement of Mr. President and what he said to me today came from his heart. You know everybody was shocked at what he said, he said ‘I’ve been looking forward to seeing you, looking forward to working with you and I wish you well. I will be monitoring you and following you so that at the end Anambra will be APC state.'”

On his part, Buni said the party was reconciling aggrieved party members in Anambra.

According to him, “we have a committee to that effect that is working hard to bring all our members together Anambra State. For us to have one united family to face the election Abe we are sure of victory.

“And like you said, many people are crossing over to APC since after our gubernatorial primaries, and that arrest to Mr. president’s performance, especially when you see to the infrastructure he is putting in place across the country, and especially in the south East.

You know, the ongoing second Niger bridge, Enugu-Onitsha roads and the rest of other infrastructures that are being put in place by Mr.

President is part of what is attracting many people to the party coupled with the fact that APC has produced a candidate that is acceptable to Anambra state.

“Particularly in terms of Senator Joy Emordi and Senator Stella Oduah is a boost to the party, Anambra state. And you can see, as it is said, the season that promises good harvest can be known from its winter.

“So you can see for yourself that APC is accepted in Anambra state and by the grace of God we are going to win the election,” he added.