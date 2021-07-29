An Imo High Court in Owerri has declared Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 Anambra gubernatorial election.

This is even as the court affirmed Jude Okeke as the acting national chairman of the party.

In a suit filed by Chief Chike Dike, seeking to invalidate the national convention of APGA held on March 31, 2019 and the subsequent emergence of Chief Okeke as the acting national chairman of the party upon hearing the parties on the merit, categorically dismissed the claims of Chief Dike.

The plaintiff in the matter, Dike had sought orders nullifying the Owerri Convention of the party and all the actions of Okeke including the conduct of the primary election for Anambra State and nomination of Hon. Umeoji as the candidate.

Upon the defense of Chief Okeke, the Court dismissed the claims and granted the prayers for consequential orders sought by Chief Okeke, affirming the validity of the Owerri convention of APGA, his subsequent appointment by the NEC as the acting national chairman and the primary election of APGA held on July 1, 2021 as well as the nomination of Umeoji as APGA candidate for the Anambra election.

The court ruled that, “that the 1st Defendant (INEC) is hereby ordered to accord the 3rd Defendant the due recognition and forthwith continue to accept, recognize or publish the name of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, being the candidate nominated at the primary election conducted by the 3rd Defendant on 1st July 2021, as the candidate of APGA for the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

“Or at any other date and to mandatorily include the said Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, as the governorship candidate of APGA in all the electoral process for the Anambra State governorship election.”