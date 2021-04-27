By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

A frontline aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, Chief George Muoghalu has assured that he has the capacity to transform the state’s economy if elected governor.

Muoghalu who is currently the managing director of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority told members of Anambra State APC Elders Forum during an interactive session with them at his Udoka Housing Governorship Campaign Office, Awka, weekend that the governorship election would be a tough contest, and, as such the party could only win the poll if it fields a person who has credibility and acceptability of majority of the people as candidate.

Tracing his political trajectory, when he served in Abia State under the then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu administration, consultant to National Fertiliser Distribution Company, and currently as NIWA boss, Chief Muoghalu stated that he had proven himself as one who has the capacity to mobilise the potentials, including man and resources. for economic transformation, growth, and well-being of humanity.

He advised APC to ensure that whomsoever emerges candidate of the party for the governorship election was chosen from a free, fair and transparent primary warning that anything short of that would rob the party of the expected victory.

He said, “The decision as to who will run for the party (APC) will be decided by Anambra people because we are talking of governor of Anambra State, not governor of Abuja.

” And you must win the confidence of the people for them to be critical stakeholders, for them to join you in the process, because no one person can make himself governor “, Muoghalu stated.

Though, he expressed confidence that the party leadership was stickler to the rule of law, Chief Muoghalu, however, emphasized that ” It is not about winning primary. The primary is one-step in a two-step arrangement.

“After the primary comes the main election which is the most critical. And for you to go for the main election, you have to go with a candidate that has the potentials, the capacity, the acceptability to win the election, otherwise, all the efforts will be in vain.”

Earlier, chairman of the APC, Anambra State Elders Forum, Chief Innocent Obi explained that the interactive session was designed to afford members of the forum opportunity to interface with all the aspirants for the APC’s governorship ticket.

He said that the interactive section would help them make up their minds on the best aspirant from among the aspirants seeking to fly the party’s ticket.