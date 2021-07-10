The deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for all registered political parties interested in participating in November 2021 Anambra State governorship election, which elapses in less than 24 hours has resulted in last minute scheming and jostling within ranks of Jude Okeke-led leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate in the election, Right Honourable Chuma Umeoji.

It will be recalled that according to the election timetable released by INEC, political parties are required to submit personal particulars and names/list of nominated candidates between July 2nd and July 9th, 2021.

With the development, APGA leadership and Umeoji, who is a current member of the House of Representatives have come under intense pressure and lobbying over the choice of who becomes the governorship candidate’s running mate in the election.

Those who have been mounting pressure are critical stakeholders in the state, including elder statesmen, party stalwarts, clergy and some members of the traditional institution among others.

Those who have been shortlisted as possible deputy governorship candidate to run with Umeoji include two renowned female professors, two former United Nations diplomats, one House of Assembly member and two former members of the House of Representatives.