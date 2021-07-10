The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Sir Leonard Emeka Ohajimkpo, has received his certificate of return from the national chairman of the party, Ambassador Agbo Major at the party’s national secretariat Abuja.

Presenting the certificate of return and the party’s flag to Ohajimkpo, Major expressed confidence that the party would win the governorship election and restore the people’s trust in their government and in the new Nigeria the party advocates.

He charged the candidate to work hard and carry the people along in his grassroots campaign rooted in the party’s progressive manifesto.

Major noted that Ndi Anambra were eager for a change of leadership in the affairs of the state which only New Nigeria People’s Party would provide with its dynamic, visionary, purposeful and resourceful candidate, Sir Leonard Emeka Ohajimkpo and urged the people to vote massively for the party in the November poll.

Responding, Leonard Emeka Ohajimkpo said he would run an issue-based campaign and would justify the confidence the party and Ndi Anambra reposed in him. He said his campaign team had developed a blueprint for the transformation of Anambra State from what he called a service state to an industrial state.

The NNPP flag bearer said if he was voted into office in November he would involve youths in government and empower them as future leaders which would keep them away from crimes and put to an end the insecurity in the state.

He said his campaign team had set up structures across the state and expressed delight at the number of Ndi Anambra that supported his candidacy.

Ohajimkpo said he would adopt the Chinese model of education and technology in reforming Anambra State schools and skills acquisitions, which would make the state the industrial hub of Africa and attract foreign investors.

He expressed optimism that he would win the governorship election as the good people of Anambra State wanted a man of integrity to run the affairs of the state in place of corrupt and recycled politicians with their overbearing godfathers whose actions impeded the developmental strides of the state. He urged the people to reject them in the November poll.

Ohajimkpo said he would raise the standard of administration of the state with his progressive manifesto which is his social contract with the people. He urged INEC to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election,

promising to run an inclusive government if voted into office in November.