A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has commended President Muhamamadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a level playing ground for candidates in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election.

Nwosu maintained that the President’s non-partisan stance on the issue of election has helped in deepening and safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

He also lauded the performance of security operatives including the Police, Military, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for securing the process, thereby giving the electorate the confidence to turn out for the election.

“I commend the security agencies for being neutral while doing their job of protecting the process and the Anambra people for coming out enmasse to elect the candidate of their choice without fear or intimidation. The victory recorded in that election is a victory for Ndi-Anambra,” Nwosu stated.

The APC chieftain, who earlier blamed the poor fortunes of his party in the Anambra election on the undermining of the founders of the party and lack of internal democracy, congratulated the governor-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Charles Soludo.

He described Soludo’s victory as a reflection of the will of the people, adding that democracy thrives when the people’s mandate is respected ad sacrosanct.

According to Nwosu, “what happened in Anambra State is victory for our democracy. It showed that democracy is about the collective will of the people. On that note I want to profoundly commend President Muhamamadu Buhari and INEC for ensuring level playing ground for the candidates.

“Another implication of the Anambra election is that the electoral umpire has the capacity to conduct credible election in 2023. I advise our politicians to jettison the idea of compromising the electoral process but should rather win the people’s support and endorsement through well articulated and people oriented programme.”

He continued, “I will also aside from congratulating and rejoicing with the governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo, urge him to be magnanimous in victory by extending olive branch to other candidates and build an all-inclusive government in the overall interest and the State.”