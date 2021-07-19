Two senior aides of Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano have resigned their appointments ahead of the November 6 governorship election pledging their support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Umeoji.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on legal matters, Chika Ekwenugo, and his counterpart in works, Nwachukwu Okpaloka, confirmed their resignation at the weekend insisting that their decision to dump the governor was long overdue.

The aides who were until last Friday loyal members of Obiano’s camp were reported to have since joined the campaign train of the governorship candidate of the ruling APGA in the state Umeoji.

Ekwenugo in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not succumbing to alleged pressure to drop Umeoji on Friday.

He described the emergence of Umeoji as the party’s flag bearer in the November 6 election as a major political victory for the people of Anambra State.

Ekwenugo also appealed to the governor and other stakeholders to join hands to deliver the party’s candidate to fast track real development in the state.