The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the coming November 6 Anambra State gubernatorial election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo have advised the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state to get its detailed handover note ready.

The PDP’ s publicity secretary in the state who doubles as the director of publicity for Ozigbo’s governorship campaigns, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu gave the advice in a statement he made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

Nwangwu noted that the APGA government in the state has failed woefully in all ramifications, and, urged the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano to start preparing the handover note of his administration to PDP government which he said was “ready to give Anambra State a quality, responsible and responsive government.”

“Anambra State had the best road network in Nigeria, all the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA controlled government, today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed.

“Anambra State had the best primary health care delivery system with the highest accredited tertiary institution for health workers training. All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited health centres well equipped, let APGA apologists and e-rats championed by a blind self-acclaimed evangelist and self appointed APGA image launderer, Chinedu Obigwe tell us what has happened to the hitherto functional sector.

“Obiano was handed a zero debt profile with over N75billion savings in local banks and future generation savings in dollars in different banks.

“All these have been wasted without any commensurate tangible developments on ground or savings anywhere. The APGA government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions yet no development is going on in any part of the state. Certainly, time has come for the people to say bye to a bad riddance.

“Gully erosion is cutting off communities and destroying properties yet the hapless APGA government cannot rise to the occasion.” Nwangwu stressed.

Nwangwu said emphatically that Anambra State cannot afford to continue the rot and fraud which APGA and her governorship candidate, Prof Charles Soludo represent when he said not long ago that “Why mend it when it’s not broken.”