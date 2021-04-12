BY ORJIME MOSES, Abuja

Ahead of Anambra State governorship election, an aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifedi Okwenna has said the party would enter the gubernatorial race as united force.

He noted that PDP after primaries in the state has always been factionalised, which at the end leads to the party losing elections.

Addressing newsmen after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms, the Anambra State governorship aspirant said the party would ensure it is not factionalised, and would unite the contending forces in the state.

Dr Okewnna said, “I am coming as a unifier, PDP had been giving tickets to people, we have done elections and we have not won any. This is the time to end it. As a unifier, I know that one of our greatest challenges is that we are always factionalised after the primary election.

“So this time around, we will put more effort and ensure that we are not factionalised. When I am given the ticket, I will unite all the contending forces in the state. When that happens, we will go to the election united and victory is sure.

“There is a chance for the party, Anambra people need us and we cannot afford to miss it now because it will be too long before we get it. So I am putting in my best and I know I am going to get it.

“We are 15 aspirants, I remember there was a time that we were up to 40, there is nothing to worry about. We will take them as they come, we are not taking anybody for granted and at the end of the day we will come out victorious.”

The aspirant, who cautioned against any move to buy delegates, urged the delegates to look well before making any decision.