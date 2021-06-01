One of the aspirants for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Dr Godwin Maduka, has advised delegates to the party’s primary to shun monetary inducement and select someone who has the capacity to develop the state.

He told newsmen in his campaign office in Awka, the state capital that he was appalled by the way the governorship position of the state was being sold to the highest bidder.

Maduka said it was because he was determined to make sure that “Anambra State was not “mortgaged to the money-bags in the coming election that made him embark on a voter education tour of all the 21 local governments, during which he said he sensitised the PDP delegates on the dangers of voting for someone based on the amount of money he or she could give them, instead of on the conviction that such person has the capacity to transform the state if elected governor.

The American-trained pain management expert said, “Vote buying is not democracy, it is not even civilisation. I want a stop to be put to this undemocratic practice in Anambra.

“It is who can move this state (Anambra) to the next level in education, health, agriculture, air, land, and sea transport; in technology. All these I have planned that from the day one I take over as Governor, people will see what I will do,” Maduka said.

He stated for instance, that if elected governor, his administration will make sure that River Niger was dredged from the Atlantic Ocean to Onitsha to boost not only the economic base of the state, but, South East region at large.

He commended the leader of PDP in the state, former state governor and vice-presidential candidate of the party in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, and, chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu who he said have been working hard to ensure that candidate of the party was chosen through a free, fair and transparent primary.

He, however, warned that unless the party picked a candidate from the south senatorial zone, it would lose the governorship election.