While many political parties in Anambra State are still battling with pre and post primary crisis, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has moved ahead to mobilise communities across the state to support their popular candidate, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji, ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

This is even as no fewer than 181 town union leaders in a summit at Awka, the Anambra State capital, over the weekend, endorsed the governorship bid of Chief Chukwuma Umeoji, in a landmark citizens’ action.

At the summit in Awka, the town union chieftains under the platform of Coalition of Town Union Leaders (COTUL) said that they have adopted Umeoji as their preferred governorship candidate for the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State.

The group’s president, Chief Olisa Ezeadi, who led 180 other leaders, president generals and representatives of town unions in the state, said that only a candidate like Umeoji who is a known grassroots politician, accessible and temperate in his dealing with ordinary people, can deliver on the mandate of the people of Anambra at a time like this.

The leaders noted that the good intentions of APGA for Anambra State can only be delivered by a candidate with a mass appeal and not just anybody thrown up by the manipulations of a few persons.

In his keynote address at the summit, Chief Ezeadi said, “Chief Chukwuma Umeoji’s empirical projections and commitment to elevating the living standard of rural dwellers and by extension, every Anambra resident, through well thought-out policy actions has endeared him to the town unions in Imo State.

“We are certain that Umeoji would not be a ‘City Governor’ who will just concentrate his development efforts in the state capital and major cities in Anambra at the expense of the vast rural communities in the state”.

Ezeadi continued: “Every indigene of this great state must intentionally commit to the effort to reinvent our politics. At this point in our history, the governorship position in Anambra State cannot be for the highest bidder which is why Chief Chukwuma Umeoji represents our firm resolve to de-emphasise money politics in Anambra State, so that the average resident of Anambra can at least get a breath of fresh air”.

The coalition’s president revealed that a work plan has already been circulated to all the town union leaders across the 181 town unions in Anambra to mobilise massive grassroots support for Chief Chukwuma Umeoji governorship bid across all the autonomous communities.