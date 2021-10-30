A major political tsunami with unprecedented impact has hit the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State following the defection of current member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata federal constituency of the State, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly and many other party supporters defected to the ruling APC alongside Hon. Umeoji.

APC national caretaker committee chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, while receiving Hon. Umeoji with excitement, described him

as the game-changer for the election, declaring that with the latest development, APC was a lot surer of winning the governorship election.

Buni, who personally received Hon. Umeoji to the party on Friday, promised him equal opportunities with other leading members of the ruling party.

Buni had told Umeoji that, “APC will stand for you and your supporters, and protect your political interests at all times.

“You will enjoy every privilege enjoyed by every member of the party.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that all the last-minute efforts made by the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, and the party’s governorship candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo, to stop Umeoji from leaving the party failed.

With this development, APGA has lost its simple majority in the State House of Assembly and has become a minority party in the state while APC has become the majority party in the State House of Assembly.

This is not the best of times for APGA as the November 6 Anambra State governorship election draws nearer.

The defection of the Njikoka and Awka South lawmakers, coming after the recent mass defection of APGA lawmakers, had made the party lose its leadership role in the state legislature.

This is also after the state Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, had defected from APGA to APC.