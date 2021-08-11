Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Chukwuma Umeoji and the acting national chairman, Jude Okeke, have faulted the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano.

The appellate court had set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court, which declared Umeoji the party standard bearer, and Okeke as APGA chairman.

In a statement issued yesterday, by the publicity secretary of the Okeke faction of APGA, Ikechukwu Chukwunye, he said lawyers to Okeke have been instructed to appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court.

He said the judgment was a mere temporary setback that would be set aside by the Supreme Court as quickly and easily as possible.

“The Hon Chukwuma Umeoji campaign would therefore, continue unhindered pending judgment of the Supreme Court where victory is assured.

“All supporters and party members are therefore, urged to remain peaceful and law-abiding while maintaining confidence level as there is nothing that can stop an idea whose time has come.

“The campaign organisation insists that based on reports from the legal team, the Special Panel of the Court of Appeal turned law upside down by sitting on appeal over its earlier ruling and setting that ruling aside without consequential justice.

“The Supreme Court will gladly remind the Court of Appeal that consistency in its ruling is one of the core pillars of our judicial system and that a court cannot sit on appeal over itself nor arbitrarily overrule itself.

“The Supreme Court, being the highest in the land, will indeed have an opportunity to do substantial justice and restore the ticket of Hon Chukwuma Umeoji as the APGA Governorship candidate and High Chief Jude Okeke as the national chairman of the party,” he said.