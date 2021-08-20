Ahead of the Anambra governorship election slated for November 6, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday named a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Charles Soludo, as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The electoral umpire body said the decision to replace Umeoji with Soludo was based on a judgement by the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal which had declared Victor Oye as the authentic national chairman of APGA.

The APGA’s candidate name Soludo was contained in a list of candidates for the election published by the commission following the deadline for withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the poll by political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, factional national chairman of APGA, Chief Jude Okeke, has kicked against INEC’s action

Okeke said by the provisions of both the Electoral Act and the INEC timetable, the commission ought not to make any other publications of candidates until October which would be the final publication.

LEADERSHIP reports that INEC in a list published on July 16 had picked a sitting member of the House of Representatives Chukwuma Michael Umeoji over Soludo as the candidate of APGA.

However, the development came amidst the crisis affecting the party, which has led to two factions producing candidates for the Anambra governorship election.