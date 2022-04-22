The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Friday, declared 12 people wanted for terrorism, conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and malicious damage.

In a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Police said the 12 persons were wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, house breaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North local government area of Anambra State.

Adejobi gave the names of the offenders as: Edward Okoye (aka Stone), Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Nonso Eboh, Chukwuka Onyibor, Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Nwoye Okoye, Nonso Awusionwu Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye – all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, and natives of Isu-Aniocha.

The police said it had earlier secured a court order to declare the suspects wanted.

‘Stone’ had in conjunction with others allegedly shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha town hall, Awka South of Anambra State on January 19, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalised two properties valued at over N1.2 billion.

The suspects also reportedly attacked and brutalised some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.

For the offences, the police is asking the public to assist it with useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice.