If the infrastructure in Anambra State is well harnessed and developed, the state will be able to compete favourably with leading states in Nigeria, a governorship aspirant in the state has said.

Hon. Dozie Madu, who made this disclosure on Monday is aspiring to govern the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The aspirant spoke with journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja when he came to obtain his Expression of Interest form to enable him participate in the election coming up in the state November 6, 2021.

While noting that he remains the candidate to beat in the forthcoming poll, he boasted that he has an unbeatable blueprint and qualifications to give the state the needed leap.

While stating that he knows what to do to uplift the lives of the people of Anambra state, he added that he is a grassroots politician loved by the people of the state.

“All the aspirants in the state are qualified, but I am more qualified. The party has done well in my local government than elsewhere in the state. For instance, the APC in 2018 had 3,415 votes and in 2019 Presidential election the party got 6901 votes.

“The party has done absolutely great and many of those aspirants contesting against me can’t even deliver their ward,” he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that Madu is a former national chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), former national chairman of Independent Democrats, and a member of the Governing Council of the African Union Development Agency, under the Presidency.