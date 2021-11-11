A faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on all the governorship candidates and their political parties in the just-concluded Anambra State governorship election to accept the outcome of the contest in good faith.

In a press release signed by the secretary-general of the group, Chief Chidi Ibeh, Ohanaeze advised the candidates and their parties to accept the result and respect the verdict of the people.

Ohanaeze particularly advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Andy Uba, to learn from his Edo State counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by not challenging the outcome of the polls in court.

His words, “On no account should the verdict be challenged in the tribunal as there was no evidence of widespread electoral fraud and malpractice.

“This is the verdict of the people and Ndigbo Congratulates, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo for the resounding success and victory in this election.

“We commend INEC for conducting free, fair and credible election in Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We warn against utilising the Supreme Court to swap the people’s mandate given to Prof Soludo by the Anambra people”.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commended President Muhammadu Buhari for “allowing INEC to be truly independent and carrying out her constitutional duties, without influence or manipulation in favour of APC which came third in the contest.”

Ohanaeze noted that “the disgraceful defeat of APC in the Anambra election was based on the wrong choice of Governor Uzodinma as coordinator of the APC National Council for Andy Uba’s campaign, and the incarceration of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government.

“The APC national leadership should be in the know that Governor Uzodinma had led APC to disgraceful defeats twice in two governorship elections, earlier in Edo State and now in Anambra.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo compliments the uncommon courage of Ndi-Anambra to sustain the visions of the legendary icon, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, knowing that the only way to immortalize him was to ensure that APGA remains the Igbo identity.

“Governor Willie Obiano’s prompt payment of Anambra workers’ salaries and welfare benefits is a great model for other states to embrace and has been the secret of the electoral success and victory in the November 6th governorship election”.