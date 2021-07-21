The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement has described the Friday’s decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Anambra State governorship election, as giving hope to the people of the state.

INEC, had last week published the names of the governorship candidates and their running mates for the November 6 election as submitted by their political parties.

Although two factions of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presented two different candidates – Chuma Umeoji and Charles Soludo – the commission recognised Umeoji as the candidate having been duly nominated by the Jude Okeke-led party leadership endorsed by the court.

The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, led by Mazi Uche Nnadi, said it was particularly happy by the development.

The group in a statement said it is of the belief that the commission’s decision has brought hope to the people of Anambra, the South-East and indeed Nigeria.

The group said the Jigawa judgment was a landmark verdict delivered in compliance with kurisdiction demands on issues concerning intra-party dispute and urged people to go and read the judgment which dwelt on who is the APGA national chairman and not about who emerged as APGA candidate in Anambra as some people are erroneously believing.

“We also note with delight that with Umeoji on the ballot for the next election, there is a guaranteed bright future for the state.

“We therefore urged the people of the state to contribute their quota to making the prosperous future possible by supporting Umeoji’s candidature and voting for him overwhelmingly,” the group said.