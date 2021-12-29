Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would set up a committee to understudy performances of the party in the Anambra State November 6 governorship elections and recommend ways forward for the party and appropriate sanctions on members found to have engaged in anti-party activities.

The state PDP chairman, Ndubuisi Nwobu, who disclosed this at the party stakeholders meeting held at Awka, the state capital yesterday regretted that some of their governorship aspirants at the election including some party officials and stakeholders across the state defected to other political parties at a time they were needed most.

Nwobu said as the decampees return to the party, they would be welcomed back as new members not at the same status with the people they left behind to chase self aggrandisement.

He said: “It all started at the end of our party primary. The contestants feared they could reject the outcome and defected to other parties and did not leave.

Unfortunately, contestants who assured that they would remain in the party despite the outcome, were those who left immediately. Some of our party officials and members left the party too. We cannot stay here to deliberate in detail what happened and what to do next.

“We will set up a post-election review committee to deeply look into it: identify what transpired; why we failed; where we failed; contributory factors; people who contributed to it and sanctions for them. They are expected to also suggest ways forward for the party ahead of future elections.

“I must commend the governorship candidate of our party at the election, Valentine Ozigbo. He reached out to stakeholders, campaigned across the state even when the society was tense. The future is still brighter for him. PDP must unite to reclaim the state. I must commend him, his team and all the members of the party who campaigned with him. The leader of our party, Peter Obi and others equally assisted immensely. The PDP campaign team led by Senator Uche Ekwunife did marvelously well at the election,” he noted.

The meeting was attended by about 138 stakeholders of the party including Senator Ben. Ndi-Obi; Obi Okechukwu, newly elected National Auditor of the party; Chief Mrs Chinelo Murphis, new BoT member of PDP; Mr Valentine Ozigbo, who flew the party’s governorship ticket; some former state chairmen of the party, among others.

