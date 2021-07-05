In this report OKECHUKWU OBETA writes on the unfolding battle for the soul of Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November governorship election.

The emergence of two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidates ahead of the November 6, election in Anambra State was not surprising for most watchers of politics in the state.

What was, according to Mike Obiekwe, a political analyst, is the inability of the party to arrest the rift when it started.

At the June 26 primaries, Val Ozigbo and Ugochukwu Uba emerged PDP candidates from parallel primaries which were held in the state the same day.

But for those familiar with the power dynamics within PDP in the state, the unfolding crisis did not come as a surprise.

Checks by LEADERSHIP reveal that the current intrigues revolve around moves by a PDP chieftain and former BoT member, Chief Chris Uba, trying to establish his supremacy within the party. He is the force behind Ugochukwu, who incidentally is his elder brother.

The younger Uba, Chris, had lost influence within the party since Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu assumed leadership.

For pundits, it was a matter of time before a crisis emerged as the party prepared to select its governorship candidate for the November 16 election.

However the drama began to unfold on June 9 2021 when Justice O. A. Adeniyi of Abuja High Court, sacked the Nwobu-led state Exco, and reinstated a former caretaker committee of the party headed by Sir Chukwudu Umeaba.

The suit, listed as HC/CV/774/2021, was brought before him by Samuel Anyakorah for himself and on behalf of all wards and local government officers and national delegates of PDP who were elected in the state during the ward and local government congresses conducted on November 28 and December 1, 2017. The defendants in the case were PDP (1st Defendant), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu (2nd Defendant) and Barr Uchenna Obiora (3rd Defendant).

Anyakorah urged Justice Adeniyi to compel the PDP leadership to accord him and his co-claimant recognition as the party’s only recognised officers at the wards, local governments and national delegates having been duly elected during the party’s ward and local government congresses on November 28 and December 1, 2017 respectively under the supervision of the then Umeaba-led Caretaker Committee.

Armed with the court order, Umeaba opened a parallel state headquarters of the PDP in the state which is located close to the Nwobu-led Exco office.

However at the time the court verdict was made, the five-man Ward Congress Committee mandated by the PDP national leadership under the chairmanship of the Taraba State deputy governor, Haruna Manu, was already concluding the collation of results of the election of three-man delegates it conducted in all the 326 wards in the state two days before ( between 10-11 June).

The exercise was meant to begin the process to elect the party’s candidate at the primaries. Umeaba, nonetheless, ordered that all party activities in the state be suspended, including the conduct of the three-man adhoc ward congress.

“I have suspended the scheduled Ward Congress on the 9th of June to elect a 3-man adhoc committee for the governorship primary, I will contact the NEC of our great party to give me a new date for the Ward Congress that will elect the 3-Adhoc Committee for the governorship primary”, Umeaba ordered.

But, Nwobu, in a swift reaction, dismissed the court order sacking his Exco describing it as an abuse of Judicial process.

He stated that another High Court, Abuja sitting at Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) presided by Justice D. A. Musa had already adjudicated on the same matter which Justice Adeniyi based used to sack his Exco.

He added that Justice D. A. Musa in the suit numbered FCT/HC/CV/0497/2021, instituted by Marcel Jachin Anyiam& Anor v. PDP & 2 ors had ordered that the Umeaba Caretaker Committee was an illegal contraption in the eyes of the provision of the PDP constitution.

Not satisfied with Justice Musa’s judgment, Nwobu stated that “Umeaba and his co-travellers” had instituted an appeal against the judgement, but later abandoned the case.

He particularly argued that since the Courts of both Justice Musa and Adeniyi are of “coordinate jurisdiction” and that none of them had powers to adjudicate on the same matter already decided by the other or upturn the decision of the other.

“The judgement has not been set aside. It is binding on all parties until set aside by an appellate Court”, Nwobu insisted.

Meanwhile, watchers of the power play within the party say that Anyakorah’s court action merely presented Chris Uba an opportunity to carry out his plot to regain control of the PDP in the state.

Uba’s supremacy over affairs of PDP in the state, according to sources, waned after the former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, joined the party. By virtue of Obi’s vice-presidential candidacy status during the 2019 election, he became party leader in the state.

Uba, who still considers himself a godfather in the party, had refused to recognise Obi as leader. Since the build-up to the governorship election in the state, Findings reveal that Uba has not attended stakeholders’ meetings in the state and at the South East zonal level convened to strategize for the party’s victory in the coming election.

This was in spite of the fact that his elder brother, Ugochukwu, was one of the 16 aspirants jostling to fly the PDP flag in the governorship poll.

But he is not rated among the front-runners. So far, the top contenders are Valentine Ozigbo, Emeka Azubuogu, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Tony Nwoye, and Obiora Okonkwo.

Others are Godwin Maduka, Winston Udeh, Ifedi Okwenna, Godwin Ezeemo, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, and Genevieve Ekwechi.

While most of the known frontrunners for the guber ticket spent enormous resources mobilising the party members and people across the state for the party’s victory at the polls, Uba and his elder brother are not known to have been doing the same, it was gathered.

However sources at last peace-meeting for party stakeholders in Anambra State presided over by Enugu State governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said a PDP national woman leader from the state asked the party leadership to expel Uba and his brother from the party on grounds that their influence would continue to undermine PDP’s chances of recovering the state’s governorship seat from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Former governor, Obi, during a PDP stakeholders meeting in the state presided by South East Zonal chairman of the PDP, Chief Ali Odefa, urged the party governorship aspirants to remain committed to PDP’s victory at the election.

He said their individual efforts would go down the drain if the party did not emerge victorious irrespective of whoever among them was fielded as the party candidate in the election.

Meanwhile, political watchers argue that PDP’s chance of victory or otherwise in the governorship poll, depends on the ability of the party’s national leadership to promptly find a solution to the emergence of parallel leadership in the state. Whether it has become too late is another matter.

However, the fear of a repeat of the Ondo and Edo 2016 governorship elections which saw two PDP candidates emerge and crippled the party’s chances at the polls, seems rife.